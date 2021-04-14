Wed, Apr 14, 2021 @ 14:07 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Reaches New Low-Level

USD/JPY Reaches New Low-Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY passed the support of the previous April low levels on Tuesday. Moreover, the currency exchange rate passed the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 108.87. The decline ended with the rate finding support in 108.80.

By the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the rate had reached the resistance of the previous April low levels. If the resistance holds, the rate could resume its decline and eventually reach the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 108.35.

On the other hand, the 108.80 could continue to hold and force the rate either into sideways trading or a surge up to the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 109.20.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.