Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 11:20 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Once Again Tests 1,750.00

GOLD Once Again Tests 1,750.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal found support in the 1,735.00 level and surged. At mid-day on Thursday, the commodity price was testing the resistance zone, which was located just below the 1,750.00 mark.

Note that this is the second attempt being made during this week’s trading. In general, the future forecasts still remain upon whether or not the resistance zone holds.

In the case of the metal passing the resistance of the 1,750.00 level, the pair could test the March high levels above the 1,755.00 mark. On the other hand, a decline would look for support first in the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1,740.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.