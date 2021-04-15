Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 11:20 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/RUB 4H Chart: Could Edge Higher

EUR/RUB 4H Chart: Could Edge Higher

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency has declined by 2.45% against the Russian Ruble since April 7. The decline was stopped by the 50– period simple moving average at 90.55 during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to edge higher during the following trading sessions. The potential target for the EUR/RUB pair will be near the 93.00 area.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the support line formed by the 50– period SMA, a decline towards the 89.00 level could be expected during next week’s trading sessions.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.