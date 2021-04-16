Fri, Apr 16, 2021 @ 15:43 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Rises to Seven-Week High, Fresh Advance Completes Double-Bottom Pattern

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Rises to Seven-Week High, Fresh Advance Completes Double-Bottom Pattern

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold rose to seven-week high on Friday, gaining 0.8% for the day in extension of Thursday’s 1.5% advance.

Weaker dollar and US Treasury yields holding near one-month low were the main drivers of the yellow metal in past two days.

Fresh strength generated bullish signal on eventual break above $1755 pivot that confirmed formation of a double-bottom pattern ($1676).

Key Fibo resistance at $1784 (38.2% of $1959/$1676) is under pressure, with firm break here to add to positive signals for further recovery towards $1800/03 (psychological / 100DMA) and $1818 (50% retracement of $1959/$1676 downtrend).

Rising positive momentum on daily chart and moving averages (10/20/30) in bullish setup support the action, as the metal is on course for the second straight bullish weekly close and for the biggest weekly advance since the mid-December.

Broken 55DMA ($1760) reverted to solid support which is holding today’s action and is expected to keep the downside protected.

Res: 1784; 1800; 1803; 1818.
Sup: 1760; 1755; 1750; 1746.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.