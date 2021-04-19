EURGBP 0.8580 Possible

Mon, Apr 19, 2021 @ 07:20 GMT
By OctaFX

The euro currency looks like it may have found a meaningful price top against the British pound as the pair continues to reverse from the 0.8700 level. Bearish MACD price divergence on the lower time frames is a warning of a further decline towards the 0.8580 area. Technical selling pressure towards the EURGBP pair is likely to increase significantly if the price falls below the 0.8640 area.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8680 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8710 and 0.8740 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8680 level, key support is found at the 0.8640 and 0.8580 levels.

