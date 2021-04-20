DAX 30 Waiting For Pullback To 38.2% And 144 Ema At 15k

On the 4 hour chart below, we can see how the moving averages help us identify the moments when price action is making a pullback within the uptrend.

German stock index DAX 30 (DE30) has been in a major uptrend since the bullish reversal from March 2020. The uptrend remains valid but a bearish pullback is likely.

A divergence pattern, however, is visible between the tops (purple line on AO). The double divergence usually indicates a higher chance of a bearish retracement.

This article reviews what to expect from the retracement and when the uptrend should resume. Let’s start.

Price charts and technical analysis

The DAX 30 chart is showing a clear uptrend on the 4 hour, besides the strong daily uptrend as well. The price action is above the 21 ema zone, which is above the long-term moving averages such as the 144, 233, and 610 ema close:

A divergence pattern, however, is visible between the tops (purple line on AO). The double divergence usually indicates a higher chance of a bearish retracement. The usual target of the divergence pattern is around the 144 ema close. In this case, price action might push a little bit lower and make a decline towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 3 (grey). The current wave patterns suggest a wave 3 (grey) of waves 3 (pink/purple). The pullback therefore could be a potential wave 4 (grey). A bearish breakout below the 21 ema zone could confirm the bearish wave A (orange) of wave 4 (grey). A bullish bounce and ABC pattern at the 23.6% Fib could indicate a wave B (orange) followed by another price swing lower towards the 38.2% Fib and 144 ema within wave C (grey). This wave analysis remains valid as long as price action stays above the 50% Fib. A break below the 50% places it on hold (yellow) and deeper retracement invalidates (red). A strong bullish bounce (blue arrow) indicates the end of the bearish correction and the potential restart of the uptrend.

On the 4 hour chart below, we can see how the moving averages help us identify the moments when price action is making a pullback within the uptrend.