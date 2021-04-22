Thu, Apr 22, 2021 @ 09:46 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

GBP/JPY Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During the first half of Wednesday’s trading session, the British Pound declined by 78 pips or 0.51% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support line at 150.25 at the end of the day.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in a narrow descending channel pattern within the following trading session. The potential target for sellers will be near the weekly S1 at 149.67.

Though, the weekly pivot point at 150.25 could provide support for the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.