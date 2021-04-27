Tue, Apr 27, 2021 @ 09:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBP/USD Bounces Off Support Cluster

GBP/USD Bounces Off Support Cluster

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday, the British Pound dropped by 54 pips or 0.42% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested a support cluster near the 1.3880 area during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The exchange rate bounced off the 55– and 200– hour SMAs support level on Tuesday morning. Most likely, buyers could pressure the GBP/USD pair higher within this session.

However, the upper line of a descending channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.