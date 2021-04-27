GBP/JPY Could Break Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Pound Sterling surged by 78 pips or 0.52% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached a resistance cluster at 150.23 during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 150.34.

If the channel pattern holds, bearish traders are likely to pressure the GBP/JPY pair lower today.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the descending channel, a surge towards the weekly R1 at 151.41 could be expected within this session.