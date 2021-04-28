XAU/USD Two Scenarios Likely

Wed, Apr 28, 2021 @ 08:14 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the precious metal gold declined by 95 pips or 0.54% against the US Dollar. The commodity breached the 55– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout. If the channel pattern holds, buyers could pressure the XAU/USD pair higher within this session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the descending channel pattern, bearish traders are likely to target the 1760.00 level within this session

