The GBP/USD has formed two important zones and we might see moves in both directions.

Long trades could show up around 1.3865-85. A rejection from the zone targets 1.4020. However, there is a lot of confluence within the upper POC zone. D H5 followed by the ATR projection high and previous strong resistance is screaming for a sell. Intraday traders might use that opportunity to short at the zone and take intraday pips or scalp. The targets are 1.3980, 1.3954, and 1.3904.