Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, May 07, 2021 @ 08:19 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.2062

The pair managed to find solid support around 1.2000, and the area can be considered the bottom of the corrective move that started from 1.2140. The first resistance at the time of writing the analysis is the 1.2066 zone. This level may not be breached on the first try. It is possible that the bears will make a final move, which is expected to be limited to the area between 1.2020 and 1.2000. This would allow the bulls better entry levels. Additionally, the rally in EUR/USD is expected to renew, with first targets at around 1.2126 and 1.2180. Today, investors will closely monitor the upcoming data from the United States at 12:30 GMT on the monthly non-farm payrolls, with most forecasts suggesting about 1 million new jobs.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2066 1.2180 1.1200 1.1950
1.2126 1.2270 1.1950 1.1880

USD/JPY

Current level – 109.21

The currency pair managed to stay above the key support at 109.05 and this is a strong signal for continued upward movement. However, expectations are for a second test at this level and if it is passed again, then investors’ expectations will be positive for a test of the significant resistance at 109.73.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
109.40 110.52 109.00 108.20
109.60 110.52 108.76 107.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3895

Yesterday’s unanimous decision by the Bank of England to not change interest rates and quantitative easing failed to help the market find direction. Despite the increased activity, prices are again at the consolidation zone around 1.3900. The support zone at 1.3860-40 was tested again, as the bulls managed to defend their ground. The forecasts remain positive for new gains, and expectations are for a break of local resistance at 1.3913 and a rally towards 1.4000. First support for the bulls is 1.3860, followed by 1.3790.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3920 1.4140 1.3860 1.3720
1.4000 1.4300 1.3790 1.3670

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

