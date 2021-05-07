Fri, May 07, 2021 @ 12:21 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Gains From The 1.2070 High

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Gains From The 1.2070 High

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh increase after finding bids near the 1.2000 zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.2020 resistance to move into a positive zone.

It even climbed above the 1.2040 level and settled nicely above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 1.2070 and the pair is now consolidating gains.

It seems like there is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near 1.2068 on the hourly chart. If there is an upside break above 1.2068 and 1.2070, the price could rise towards the 1.2120 level.

Conversely, the pair might fail and decline below 1.2060 on FXOpen. An initial support on the downside is near the 1.2040 level. Any more losses might lead the pair towards the 50 hourly simple moving average at 1.2028 in the coming sessions.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.