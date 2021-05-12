Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 03:56 GMT
Gold Price Faces Hurdle Near $1,850, US CPI Next

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price climbed higher above the key $1,800 resistance zone.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,790 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD could attempt more upsides above 1.2200, GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.4100.
  • The US CPI is likely to increase 3.6% in April 2021 (YoY), up from 2.6%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

After forming a base above $1,750, gold price started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price broke the key $1,800 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled nicely above the $1,800 resistance, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It even traded above the $1,820 resistance, but it struggled near $1,845. A high is formed near $1,845 and the price is consolidating gains. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,808 level.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,770 swing low to $1,845 high is also near $1,808. The next major support is near the $1,800 level (the recent breakout zone).

There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,790 on the same chart. Besides, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) is also near the trend line and $1,788. If there is a downside break below the trend line, the price could drop towards the $1,770 swing low.

On the upside, the bulls seem to be facing a strong resistance near the $1,850 zone. A clear upside break above the $1,850 resistance zone could open the doors for a steady increase towards $1,880 or $1,900.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still holding gains above 1.2120 and it could climb further above 1.2200. Besides, GBP/USD is likely to gain bullish momentum above the 1.4160 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK GDP for Q1 2021 (QoQ) (Prelim) – Forecast -1.6%, versus +1.3% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for April 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2%, versus +2% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for April 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.7%, versus +0.7% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for April 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.2%, versus +0.6% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for April 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +3.6%, versus +2.6% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy March 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +2.3%, versus +1.6% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

