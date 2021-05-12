Wed, May 12, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GOLD Reveals Support Zone

GOLD Reveals Support Zone

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the yellow metal did not find support in the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,830.00. Instead, the price declined to the 1,818.20 level. The event confirmed that the 1,812.80/1,818.20 zone could provide support in the future.

During the early hours of Wednesday’s trading, the price was located in the middle between the 1,812.80/1,818.20 support zone and the resistance of the 1,843.80/1,845.50 zone.

In the case of the commodity price managing to pass the resistance of the 1,843.80/1,845.50 zone, the metal could test the 1,850.00 level and afterwards the February high level at 1,855.00.

On the other hand, a potential decline below 1,812.80/1,818.20 could reach the 1,800.00 level and the 200-hour simple moving average.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.