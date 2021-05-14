EUR/USD Reaches Above 1.2100 

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Friday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate passed the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages and reached above the 1.2100 level. However, almost immediately resistance was provided by the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2109.

In the case of the rate passing the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point, the pair would face the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.2119. If the SMA fails to keep the rate down, the EUR/USD could aim at the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone.

However, if the 100-hour SMA or the weekly simple pivot point manage to hold and reverse the rate, the pair would look for support in the 55 and 200-hour SMAs. If the 55 and 200-hour SMAs fail to keep the EUR/USD up, the rate could once again look for support in the 1.2050/1.2070 zone.