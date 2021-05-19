XAU/USD Tests Daily Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Weakness in the US dollar continues to fuel demand for billions. Gold has been inching up along the 30-hour moving average. Bullish sentiment takes a foothold after a series of higher highs.

The price action is now testing a key resistance level at 1874 from the daily timeframe. Combined with an overextended RSI, the supply pressure could prompt short-term traders to cash in. 1844 would be the first support in case of a correction.

On the upside, a bullish breakout may send the price to the psychological level of 1900.