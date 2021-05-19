Wed, May 19, 2021 @ 09:53 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis XAU/USD Tests Daily Resistance

XAU/USD Tests Daily Resistance

By Orbex

Weakness in the US dollar continues to fuel demand for billions. Gold has been inching up along the 30-hour moving average. Bullish sentiment takes a foothold after a series of higher highs.

The price action is now testing a key resistance level at 1874 from the daily timeframe. Combined with an overextended RSI, the supply pressure could prompt short-term traders to cash in. 1844 would be the first support in case of a correction.

On the upside, a bullish breakout may send the price to the psychological level of 1900.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.