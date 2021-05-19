Wed, May 19, 2021 @ 09:54 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

By JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2152
Prev Close: 1.2223
% chg. over the last day: +0.59%

The EUR/USD currency pair raised by 0.59% on Tuesday and continued to rise in the Asian session today. The European currency is strengthening due to a fall in the dollar index, which reached its lowest level of late February yesterday.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2176, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957, 1.1835
Resistance levels: 1.2212, 1.2243

The trend is still bullish. The price is trading above the moving average, but there is a divergence on the MACD indicator on the higher timeframes. Traders should look for buy positions, but with short targets, since the price has deviated quite strongly from the moving average, which, like a magnet, will pull the price back. A correction can begin at any moment.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.2138 support level and holds below, the general uptrend is likely to be broken.

News feed for 2021.05.19:

  • US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.4128
Prev Close: 1.4187
% chg. over the last day: +0.48%

The British pound, like the euro, continues to rise. On Tuesday, the price reached another resistance level, where there was a small reaction from sellers. Probably, these are the first signs for closing of previously opened buy positions.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690
Resistance levels: 1.4207

Technically, the trend remains bullish. The price is still above the moving average and the MACD indicator is in the positive area but a divergence appeared on the H4 timeframe, which is the first sign of correction. Buyers should close their positions.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.3913 support level and holds below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled.

News feed for 2021.05.19:

  • UK Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+3);
  • US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 109.16
Prev Close: 108.88
% chg. over the last day: -0.25%

The USD/JPY currency pair broke down through the most important support level of 109.01, activating an alternative scenario of downward movement. The uptrend is broken.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 108.87, 108.44, 108.19,107.77, 107.47, 107.04
Resistance levels: 109.01, 109.40, 109.64, 109.95, 110.51

The price has consolidated before reaching the support level of 108.87. But taking into account the lack of buyers’ reaction, this level is likely to be broken. Traders should look for sell deals from the resistance levels.

Alternative scenario: if the price rises above 109.41, the general uptrend is likely to resume.

News feed for 2021.05.19:

  • US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2064
Prev Close: 1.2060
% chg. over the last day: -0.03%

The USD/CAD currency pair price movement begins to slow down. Sellers are no longer showing activity, the price lows are updated. It looks like the beginning of a corrective movement.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1944
Resistance levels: 1.2075, 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519

For USD/CAD, the general trend is still bearish. But the MACD indicator has a divergence on the H4 timeframe, so traders should think about closing sell positions. It’s too early to talk about buying, at least until the price breaks out through one resistance level.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2137 resistance level and holds above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form.

JustForexhttps://justforex.com/?utm_source=actionforex&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=analytics
JustForex is a broker which helps people to earn on the financial markets providing them with the beneficial conditions. Being an international broker and working with clients from different countries we understand that every person is unique with his own values, no matter whether he is a trader or a partner. When our team develops the services of the company, we take into account the variety of cultures, nations, trading experience and demands of our clients. JustForex offers several trading account types with a wide choice of trading instruments and everyone can find the most suitable one according to his preferences.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Moving Averages Explained

Identifying Correlations

Understanding Risk:Reward For Real Success

Non-Farm Payrolls Explained

Self-Sabotage Revealed

5 Ways to Improve Your Technical Analysis Skills

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.