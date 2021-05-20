Thu, May 20, 2021 @ 13:54 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Remains Near 109.00

USD/JPY Remains Near 109.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Despite the increase of volatility at mid-day on Wednesday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate traded near previous days levels at mid-day on Thursday.

In the near term future, the rate could decline, as it was being pushed down by hourly simple moving averages. A potential decline would most likely look for support in the 108.80 mark. Below that level, the weekly S1 simple pivot point could provide support at 108.56.

On the other hand, a surge of the USD/JPY would have to test the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages, the weekly simple pivot point and a potential resistance zone. All of these levels are located from 109.00 to 109.30.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.