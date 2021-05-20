USD/JPY Remains Near 109.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Despite the increase of volatility at mid-day on Wednesday, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate traded near previous days levels at mid-day on Thursday.

In the near term future, the rate could decline, as it was being pushed down by hourly simple moving averages. A potential decline would most likely look for support in the 108.80 mark. Below that level, the weekly S1 simple pivot point could provide support at 108.56.

On the other hand, a surge of the USD/JPY would have to test the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages, the weekly simple pivot point and a potential resistance zone. All of these levels are located from 109.00 to 109.30.