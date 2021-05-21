SPX 500 Consolidates Above Key Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US equity markets remain subdued as risk appetite takes a backseat. The S&P 500 has pierced through the 30-day moving average, adding pressure on the buy-side.

The price action is again testing the demand area around 4040 after a short- lived rebound. A bearish breakout could trigger a new wave of sell-off to 3900. On the upside, 4185, former support turned into resistance is a major obstacle before the rally could carry on.

In the meantime, sideways actions within a 140-point range may last into the weekend.