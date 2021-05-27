Thu, May 27, 2021 @ 08:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Breakout Occurs

EUR/USD Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Wednesday, Euro edged lower by 79 pips or 0.65% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers could continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the following trading session. The possible target for bearish traders would be near the 1.2140 area.

However, the weekly pivot point at 1.2185 could provide support for the EUR/USD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.