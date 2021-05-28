BTCUSD Bearish Under $37,000

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has retraced back under the $37,000 support area after the top cryptocurrency once again failed to make traction above trendline resistance close to the $40,500 level. The BTCUSD pair could start to retrace back towards the $35,000 price area if weakness under the $37,000 level persists. Traders that are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair may look to buy close to the $35,000 level in expectation of a recovery towards $40,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $37,000 level, key resistance is found at the $40,500 and the $43,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $37,000 level, sellers may test the $34,000 and $33,000 levels.