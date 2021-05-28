Fri, May 28, 2021 @ 09:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Bearish Under $37,000

BTCUSD Bearish Under $37,000

By OctaFX

Bitcoin has retraced back under the $37,000 support area after the top cryptocurrency once again failed to make traction above trendline resistance close to the $40,500 level. The BTCUSD pair could start to retrace back towards the $35,000 price area if weakness under the $37,000 level persists. Traders that are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair may look to buy close to the $35,000 level in expectation of a recovery towards $40,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $37,000 level, key resistance is found at the $40,500 and the $43,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $37,000 level, sellers may test the $34,000 and $33,000 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.