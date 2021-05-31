The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2190

Prev Close: 1.2191

% chg. over the last day: +0.01%

On Friday, the EUR/USD currency pair temporarily fell below the priority change level but failed to hold there. A strong reaction followed from the support level of 1.2138, and the price returned back to the moving average on the impulsive move.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2168, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957

Resistance levels: 1.2205, 1.2243, 1.2311

The trend remains bullish, as the price has failed to consolidate below 1.2168 and returned back to the wide range of 1.2168-1.2243, forming a false breakdown. Now the price is accumulating near the moving average again. Under such market conditions, it is better for traders to look for buy trades from the support levels.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.2168 support level and fixes below, the general uptrend is likely to be broken.

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.4201

Prev Close: 1.4185

% chg. over the last day: -0.11%

The British pound is still trading within a wide range of 1.4110-1.4207. Now the price is holding near the 3-month high and is pushing up to the upper boundary of the range. All this increases the probability of a possible breakout.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.4207, 1.4338

For the GBP/USD currency pair, the trend remains bullish. The price is above the moving average, the MACD indicator is inactive for now. On Friday, the price corrected a little bit to the moving average line, but the buyers quickly bought the pound back. Traders are better to look for buy trades on intraday timeframes. A breakout of the 1.4107 resistance level will open the way to 1.4338.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.4075 support level and consolidates below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 109.75

Prev Close: 109.83

% chg. over the last day: +0.07%

As expected, the USD/JPY currency pair corrected to the support level of 109.64. Despite the weakness of the dollar index, the price of USD/JPY is rising, indicating very low fundamental support for the Japanese currency.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 109.64, 109.28, 109.00, 108.66, 108.44, 108.19, 107.77, 107.47

Resistance levels: 109.95, 110.51

At the moment, the mid-term trend has changed to bullish. The price is above the moving average and is supported by the local uptrend line. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for buy trades from the support levels, relying on the continuation of price growth.

Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.00, the general downtrend is likely to resume.

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2063

Prev Close: 1.2073

% chg. over the last day: +0.08%

The USD/CAD currency pair formed a narrow flat again within a wider range of 1.2032-1.2137. A breakout from this range will activate an alternative scenario and break the medium-term downward dynamics.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2032, 1.1944

Resistance levels: 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519

At the moment, the price is trading right in the middle of the wide corridor, which makes it difficult to find good entry points. The local trend line does not allow the sellers to lower the price. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for trades on intraday timeframes only. But it is worth opening a sell position only after a breakdown of the local trend line.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2137 resistance level and fixes above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form.