USD/JPY Outlook: Friday’s Bull-Trap Warns Of Deeper Pullback

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar is standing at the back foot in European trading on Monday following Friday’s inverted hammer (bearish signal) which was formed after a four-day advance stalled on probe above 110 barrier.

Rising risk of pullback is verified by bull-trap above the 110 mark on the daily chart and strong weekly gains that prompted profit-taking.

Daily technical studies show stochastic reversing from the overbought territory and 14-d momentum turned to sideways mode, supporting the notion.

Today’s bearish close would generate initial bearish signal which would look for confirmation on a close below double-Fibo support at 109.57/55 (Fibo 38.2% of 108.55/110.19 upleg / 23.6% of 107.47/110.19).

Only bounce and close above 110 would neutralize risk of pullback and bring larger bulls to play.

Res: 109.81, 110.00, 110.19, 110.55.
Sup: 109.55, 109.43, 109.15, 108.91.

