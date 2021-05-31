USD/JPY Outlook: Friday’s Bull-Trap Warns Of Deeper Pullback

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The dollar is standing at the back foot in European trading on Monday following Friday’s inverted hammer (bearish signal) which was formed after a four-day advance stalled on probe above 110 barrier.

Rising risk of pullback is verified by bull-trap above the 110 mark on the daily chart and strong weekly gains that prompted profit-taking.

Daily technical studies show stochastic reversing from the overbought territory and 14-d momentum turned to sideways mode, supporting the notion.

Today’s bearish close would generate initial bearish signal which would look for confirmation on a close below double-Fibo support at 109.57/55 (Fibo 38.2% of 108.55/110.19 upleg / 23.6% of 107.47/110.19).

Only bounce and close above 110 would neutralize risk of pullback and bring larger bulls to play.

Res: 109.81, 110.00, 110.19, 110.55.

Sup: 109.55, 109.43, 109.15, 108.91.