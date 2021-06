The GBP/JPY is in uptrend. I expect buying the dips scenario.

The price has made a bounce from the D L5 level and it is expected to continue up. There is the POC zone around 50.0 fib. 154.99-155.15 is where we could expect the price reaction. Targets are 155.84 and 156.05. Watch for buying the dips as the price is bullish.