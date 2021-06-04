Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 08:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency has declined by 42 pips or 0.31% against the Japanese Yen since Thursday’s trading session. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Friday.

Given that a breakout has occurred, bearish traders could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/JPY pair will be near the 133.20 level.

However, the weekly pivot point at 133.48 could provide support for the currency exchange rate today.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.