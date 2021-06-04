Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 12:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD $36,600 Now Key

BTCUSD $36,600 Now Key

By OctaFX

Bitcoin is under pressure BELOW the $37,000 level, following a Tweet from Elon Mush and a sudden bout of strength in the US dollar currency. The one-hour time frame shows that a bearish breakout from a triangle pattern will take place if the BTCUSD pair holds under the $36,600 level. If weakness below the $36,600 level persists then Bitcoin could fall towards the $35,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,600 level, key resistance is found at the $37,500 and the $38,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,600 level, sellers may test the $36,000 and $35,000 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.