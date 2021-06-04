BTCUSD $36,600 Now Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is under pressure BELOW the $37,000 level, following a Tweet from Elon Mush and a sudden bout of strength in the US dollar currency. The one-hour time frame shows that a bearish breakout from a triangle pattern will take place if the BTCUSD pair holds under the $36,600 level. If weakness below the $36,600 level persists then Bitcoin could fall towards the $35,000.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,600 level, key resistance is found at the $37,500 and the $38,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,600 level, sellers may test the $36,000 and $35,000 levels.