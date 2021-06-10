EURGBP In The Sell Zone

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency has recovered to a fresh weekly high against the British pound, as the pair refuses to hold below the 0.8600 level. The latest move higher could be the final rally which helps form a right-hand shoulder to complete a head and shoulders pattern. As long as the price trades beneath the 0.8670 resistance level than could be a major selling opportunity.

The EURGBP pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.8580 level, key resistance is found at the 0.8640 and 0.8670 levels.

EURGBP pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.8580 level, key support is found at the 0.8560 and 0.8500 levels.