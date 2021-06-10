BTCUSD $36,000 Critical

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is back above $36,000 and has recovered all of its weekly losses after El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. A bullish breakout from a triangle pattern is underway, following the recent strong upside recovery. Now that a bullish breakout from the triangle pattern has occurred it is likely that the BTCUSD pair could rally towards the $40,000 resistance area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,000 level, key resistance is found at the $37,600 and the $40,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,000 level, sellers may test the $35,500 and $34,800 levels.