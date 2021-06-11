Fri, Jun 11, 2021 @ 08:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Advances Above Ichimoku Cloud, Neutral In Short-Term

GBPUSD Advances Above Ichimoku Cloud, Neutral In Short-Term

By XM.com

GBPUSD is climbing above the Ichimoku cloud and the flat 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs), finding crucial support at the 200-period SMA in the 4-hour chart. The MACD oscillator is ticking lower in the positive region, while the MACD is strengthening its bullish move above its trigger and zero lines. However, the recent outlook in the short-term is neutral as the market fails to create a clear direction.

More advances could find resistance at the 1.4205 barrier, ahead of the more-than-three-year high of 1.4250. If the bulls drive the price higher, they could meet the 1.4345 level, registered in January 2018.

Otherwise, a dive below the Ichimoku cloud could take the price lower until the 200-period SMA, which stands near the 1.4070 support level. Underneath this obstacle, the door could open for a bearish structure towards 1.4007 and 1.3975.

Overall, GBPUSD is failing to boost the bullish move in the medium-term timeframe and only a jump above the more-than-three-year high of 1.4250 could endorse the upside tendency.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.