EURUSD Is Bullish

Fri, Jun 11, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The price is above MACD and 24 – and 120- period EMA

The RSI is above 50, indicating the uptrend.

What the possible outcomes are

The pair is trading above the 24-period EMA and the 120-period EMA in close contact with them, indicating that the bulls gained momentum to take over the market.

A breakout of the 1.22023 resistance level can push the price towards 1.22474 and 1.22799.

The RSI is above 50 and indicates a possible continued growth in combination with the MACD.

Contrarily, if the bears break the support at 1.21603 level, the support levels will move to 1.21210 and 1.20717.

Key levels:

Support 1.21603 1.21210 1.20717
Resistance 1.22023 1.22474 1.22799

