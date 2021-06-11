EURUSD Is Bullish

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Technical analysis

The price is above MACD and 24 – and 120- period EMA

The RSI is above 50, indicating the uptrend.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

What the possible outcomes are

The pair is trading above the 24-period EMA and the 120-period EMA in close contact with them, indicating that the bulls gained momentum to take over the market.

A breakout of the 1.22023 resistance level can push the price towards 1.22474 and 1.22799.

The RSI is above 50 and indicates a possible continued growth in combination with the MACD.

Contrarily, if the bears break the support at 1.21603 level, the support levels will move to 1.21210 and 1.20717.

Key levels:

Support 1.21603 1.21210 1.20717

Resistance 1.22023 1.22474 1.22799