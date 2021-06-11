EUR/JPY Capped By Key Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro weakened after the ECB maintained its accommodative monetary stance.

The pair has so far kept its bullish bias following a rally above April 2018’s high at 133.48. The price action has bounced off 132.90, the base of a previous rally which also coincides with the 20-day moving average on the daily chart.

133.80 is a major resistance, as its breach could clear the path for an extended rally above 134.

However, a drop below the aforementioned congestion area may prolong the sideways actions towards 132.50.