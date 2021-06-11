XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Benefits From Weaker Dollar After US Inflation Data

Fri, Jun 11, 2021 @ 13:19 GMT
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold edged higher on Friday and probed above $1900 barrier, inflated by weaker dollar after signals that rising US inflation, which made a biggest annual increase almost 13 years, was insufficient to push Fed to start changing its stance over ultra-loose monetary policy.

The US central bank expected to signal a strategy of a gradual reduction of its massive bond-buying program probably in August or September policy meeting, but is unlikely to act until early 2022 that leaves a plenty of space for the yellow metal to rise.

Fresh attempts higher need a clear break of $1900 zone (bear-trendline off $1916, June 1high/Fibo 76.4% of $1916/$1855 bear-leg) to complete bullish wedge pattern on daily chart and signal an end of $$1916/$1855 corrective phase.

Bullish daily studies underpin the action which looks for clear break of $1900 zone to focus next key barrier at $1922 (Fibo 61.8% of $2074/$1676 pullback), with break here to signal reversal of the downtrend from $2074 all-time high).

Caution of overbought weekly stochastic which signals prolonged consolidation.

Initial support lays at $1889 (rising 20DMA/session low), with near-term bulls expected to remain in play while the price action holds above the lower wedge pattern boundary ($1874).

Res: 1903, 1916, 1922, 1928.
Sup: 1889, 1885, 1874, 1864.

 

