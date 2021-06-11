The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2179

Prev Close: 1.2175

% chg. over the last day: -0.03%

Thursday was volatile for the EUR/USD currency pair, but the price remained at the same level at the end of the day. As expected, the ECB did not change its monetary policy and left the interest rate unchanged. Considering the fact that the Fed is not likely to cut its stimulus measures, it is a positive factor for the euro.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2168, 1.2134, 1.2112, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957

Resistance levels: 1.2212, 1.2243, 1.2311

The price is slowly pushing up to the priority change level of 1.2112, which may be broken soon as the uptrend is likely to resume. However, until that happens, traders can look for both sell trades from the nearest resistance levels and buy trades from the support levels. It is better to look for long positions on the intraday timeframes.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2212 resistance level and fixes above, the general uptrend is likely to resume.

News feed for 2021.06.11:

US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.4111

Prev Close: 1.4174

% chg. over the last day: +0.44%

The GBP/USD currency pair increased by 0.44% on Thursday. Yesterday, during the inflation news release, the price tested the priority change level of 1.4075, but the buyers managed to defend this level with a sharp rebound reaction. Buyers’ pressure is much stronger now. As a lot of UK statistics are expected today, volatility will remain high.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.4191, 1.4212, 1.4338

At the moment, the price is trading above the moving average. The MACD indicator went into the positive area. The GBP/USD currency pair trend remains bullish, as the price is above the priority change level. The selling pressure has been exhausted. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for buy trades from the support levels.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.4075 support level and consolidates below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled.

News feed for 2021.06.11:

UK Gross Domestic Product (q/q) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

UK Industrial Production (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

UK Manufacturing Production (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

UK Trade Balance (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

UK BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at 11:30 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 109.59

Prev Close: 109.31

% chg. over the last day: -0.25%

On Thursday, the USD/JPY currency pair remained in the 109.18-109.63 trading range. The currency pair is in a contradictory situation right now, as both the dollar index and the Japanese yen are showing weakness. When both currencies show weakness, the price of the currency pair is usually trading in a corridor.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 109.63, 109.35, 109.18, 108.66, 108.44, 108.19, 107.77

Resistance levels: 109.83, 110.09 110.51, 110.73

Technically, the mid-term trend is bullish as the price is above the priority change level of 109.18. The price is trading near the moving average while the MACD indicator is inactive. Under such market conditions, traders can look for both buy trades from the nearest support levels and sell trades from the resistance levels.

Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.18, the general downtrend is likely to resume.

News feed for 2021.06.11:

Japan BSI Manufacturing Index (m/m) at 02:50 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2110

Prev Close: 1.2096

% chg. over the last day: -0.11%

The USD/CAD currency pair is still trading within the 1.2032-1.2137 range. The inflation news has increased the volatility, which led to a slight strengthening of the Canadian dollar. But with the price trading in the middle of the range and near the moving average level, the situation makes it difficult to find good entry points.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2069, 1.2032, 1.1944

Resistance levels: 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519

Technically, the trend remains bearish. But the buyer’s pressure is slightly higher than the pressure of sellers. Under such market conditions, traders are better to look for both sell trades from the nearest resistance levels and buy trades from the support levels, but only on intraday timeframes.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2137 resistance level and fixes above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form.