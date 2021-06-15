Dow Jones Index Enters Range But Remains Bullish And Aims At $36-38k

Dow Jones Index (US30) has been taking a few weeks break since its last high. But the consolidation zone is simply going sideways, which is a bullish signal.

A break above the 21 ema high could confirm a bullish breakout and the end of the wave 4 and start of wave 5. The main targets are $36,600 and $38,000.

Price charts and technical analysis

The US30 daily chart has been in a strong uptrend. All of the moving averages are neatly aligned with lots of space in between. This indicates a strong momentum and trend:

The bullish price swing is therefore likely some type of wave 3 (grey). Considering the overall uptrend strength, the wave 3 is probably a wave 3 on a higher degree (pink/purple). The current sideways consolidation fits well within the expected wave 4 (grey) pattern. A break above the 21 ema high could confirm a bullish breakout (blue arrow) and the end of the wave 4 and start of wave 5 (grey). A break below the support trend line (green) and 21 ema low could indicate a pullback (orange arrow). The pullback will test the previous low or 38.2% Fibonacci level where a bullish bounce is expected (green arrows). A deeper pullback places the wave 4 (grey) on hold (orange circle) and a very deep retracement invalidates it (red circle). The main targets are $36,600 and $38,000.

On the 4 hour chart, price action is testing the long-term moving averages: