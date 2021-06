Gold is still bearish. We could see a move lower below the POC zone and the D H3 level.

1785 is where we could see the price rejecting. The structure is bearish with a possible retest of 1760 zone. If we see the D L3 zone hit we could see a move to the upside. 1790 should hold and that means bears will go stronger during the later US session. Watch for profit taking.