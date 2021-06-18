BTCUSD $37,000 Daily Pivot

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The BTCUSD pair is starting to erode its strong weekly gains as bearish fundamental news and the strengthening US dollar weigh on cryptos. Bitcoin bulls must defend the $37,000 support area today to avoid a price drop towards $36,500 and possibly $35,500. If the $37,000 support level remains defended then the BTCUSD pair could rally back towards the $39,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $37,000 level, key resistance is found at the $38,000 and the $39,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $37,000 level, sellers may test the $36,500 and $35,500 levels.