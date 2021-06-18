Fri, Jun 18, 2021 @ 09:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD $37,000 Daily Pivot

BTCUSD $37,000 Daily Pivot

By OctaFX

The BTCUSD pair is starting to erode its strong weekly gains as bearish fundamental news and the strengthening US dollar weigh on cryptos. Bitcoin bulls must defend the $37,000 support area today to avoid a price drop towards $36,500 and possibly $35,500. If the $37,000 support level remains defended then the BTCUSD pair could rally back towards the $39,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $37,000 level, key resistance is found at the $38,000 and the $39,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $37,000 level, sellers may test the $36,500 and $35,500 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.