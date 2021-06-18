Daily Tecnical Analysis

Fri, Jun 18, 2021 @ 09:06 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1918

After the euro lost about a figure of its value against the dollar following the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, the sell-off continued during yesterday’s trading session as the bears took another figure from the value of the single European currency against the dollar. At the time of writing, the support zone at 1.1880 is managing to fend off the bears. However, In the event of a breach of the mentioned support, the next stop in the negative direction would be the support area at 1.1700.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1983 1.2190 1.1880 1.1710
1.2100 1.2220 1.1880 1.1710

USD/JPY

Current level – 110.15

The U.S. dollar increased its value against the Japanese yen to 110.80 after the U.S. Federal Reserve statement. A corrective phase then followed, which led the pair towards the support zone at 110.11. We are currently seeing a consolidation phase forming just above the mentioned support level. The most likely scenario is for the sell-off to be limited above the mentioned support zone and for the bulls to take control over the market.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
110.80 111.70 110.11 109.37
111.70 112.60 109.81 108.56

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3933

The greenback continued its appreciation across the board and the GBP/USD was no exception as the dollar gained quite a bit of ground against the sterling. The sell-off was limited down to the support level at 1.3892 during the past session and, at the time of writing the analysis, we see a correction that should remain limited below the 1.3968 resistance and thus the negative trend may continue

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3970 1.4115 1.3890 1.3660
1.4080 1.4180 1.3740 1.3660

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

