Mon, Jun 21, 2021 @ 13:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $1,761 Low

Gold Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $1,761 Low

By FXOpen

Gold price failed to clear the $1,880 resistance zone and it started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,835 support zone and entered into a bearish zone.

The bears were able to push the price below the $1,800 support zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $1,761 and it is now correcting losses.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,780 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,780 on the hourly chart. The main resistance is now forming near the $1,800 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,762 level. The next major support is near the $1,750 level, below which the price is likely to extend its decline towards $1,732 on FXOpen.

 

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Action Forex
ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.
Contact us: contact@actionforex.com
© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.