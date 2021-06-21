Gold Price Is Now Correcting Losses From The $1,761 Low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price failed to clear the $1,880 resistance zone and it started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,835 support zone and entered into a bearish zone.

The bears were able to push the price below the $1,800 support zone and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as low as $1,761 and it is now correcting losses.



On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,780 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,780 on the hourly chart. The main resistance is now forming near the $1,800 level.

On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,762 level. The next major support is near the $1,750 level, below which the price is likely to extend its decline towards $1,732 on FXOpen.