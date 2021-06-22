EUR/USD ABC Pullback In Wave 4 After Bearish Freefall

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD is building a bullish pullback after a bearish freefall last week – as we expected. Is the downtrend already over or will there be another bearish price swing?

The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern. The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange).

A bullish ABC (green) pattern is expected in wave 4 (orange). A bearish bounce (red arrows) is expected at the 38.2% Fibonacci.

Price charts and technical analysis

The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern:

The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange). It is expected to be a typical wave 4, which is shallow, choppy, and lengthy. Price action has already made a pullback to the 23.6% Fibonacci level. But usually price retraces back (green arrows) to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. A bearish bounce (orange arrows) at the shallow Fib levels confirms a wave 4-5 (orange) pattern. After that, a re-break below the 21 ema zone could confirm the downtrend continuation. A break above the 50% Fib places this Elliott Wave outlook on hold whereas a very deep retracement invalidates it (red circle).

On the 1 hour chart, price action made a decline below the Wizz 7 target, which indicates how impulsive the bearish swing really was: