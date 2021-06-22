EUR/USD Faces Psychological Resistance

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 @ 11:29 GMT
By Orbex

The euro rises back after ECB officials’ comment that global inflation is of a temporary nature.

Indeed, the pair is consolidating, which is usually the case following a strong directional movement.

The RSI has recovered into the neutrality area. Its divergence indicates a slowdown in the sell-off. 1.1925 is the immediate resistance. Its breach would lead to the psychological level of 1.2000, where sellers are likely to double down.

A break under 1.1850 may trigger a 100-pip sell-off towards 1.1750, critical daily support.

