BTCUSD Ready To Rally

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is starting to look more bullish after the top cryptocurrency posted three consecutive positive daily candles in a row. The BTCUSD pair is also making higher highs on the daily time frame and appears to be forming a larger inverted head and shoulders pattern. Watch out for further strong gains in the BTCUSD pair while the price continues to trade above the $33,500 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,500 level, key resistance is found at the $36,500 and the $38,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,500 level, sellers may test the $32,500 and $31,000 levels.