BTCUSD Ready To Rally

Bitcoin is starting to look more bullish after the top cryptocurrency posted three consecutive positive daily candles in a row. The BTCUSD pair is also making higher highs on the daily time frame and appears to be forming a larger inverted head and shoulders pattern. Watch out for further strong gains in the BTCUSD pair while the price continues to trade above the $33,500 level.
The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $33,500 level, key resistance is found at the $36,500 and the $38,000 levels.
If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $33,500 level, sellers may test the $32,500 and $31,000 levels.