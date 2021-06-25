XAG/USD Hovers Above Daily Support

Silver takes a breather, as the US dollar softens across the board.
Price action is looking to gain a foothold above 25.70, which is an important support from the daily timeframe. The consolidation is a sign of indecision after a strong impetus.
The RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish momentum. A close above 26.50 would confirm buying interest and initiate a reversal. 27.80 would be the next target if the rally gains traction. Failing that, a drop below 25.70 could trigger a new round of sell-off towards 25.10.