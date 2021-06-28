Mon, Jun 28, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Trendline Battle

NZDUSD Trendline Battle

By OctaFX

The New Zealand dollar is at a critical juncture against the US dollar currency as the pair continues to battle with key trendline resistance. Dual trendline resistance exists are the 0.7100 level on the four-hour time frame and remains a key technical area the NZDUSD pair must overcome. Failure to break above the 0.7100 level could result in a pullback towards the 0.7030 area.

The NZDUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.7100 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7230 and 0.7310 levels.

The NZDUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 0.7100 level, key support is found at the 0.7030 and 0.7000 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.