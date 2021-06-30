S&P 500 Soars To ATH

Wed, Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:16 GMT
By Orbex

Growth stocks help lift the S&P 500 index to an all-time high.

The rally has gained traction after it cleared the previous peak at 4270. This has convinced trend followers that the bulls are still in charge of the action. The index is heading towards 4320.

The RSI has returned to the neutral area but its bearish divergence may foreshadow a pullback. Short-term buyers may take profit at the first sight of weakness.

4270 is the immediate support. Then the former supply zone around 4245 would be a major support.

