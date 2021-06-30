NZD/USD Retreats To Critical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A new round of lockdowns across Australia is taking a toll on its neighbor.

Indeed, the kiwi has met stiff selling pressure at 0.7100. The latest drop below the psychological level of 0.7000 may have put a dent in buyers’ optimism.

The RSI is rising back from an oversold situation. Profit-taking may lead to a limited rebound. The bulls will need to push through 0.7050 to reverse their predicament. A fall below 0.6960 however, may shatter the hope for a rebound and trigger a new round of sell-off as buyers scramble to get out.