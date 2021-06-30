EUR/USD Outlook: Near-Term Action Sees Risk Of Further Weakness

Wed, Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:16 GMT
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Last week’s strong upside rejection at the base of thick daily cloud (1.1974) and subsequent drop, warn of further weakness.

Near-term action is weighed by bearish daily studies and a massive cloud, keeping in play risk of attacking pivotal supports at 1.1847/36 (June 18/21 lows / Fibo 76.4% of 1.1704/1.2266 upleg).

Larger picture shows the action well supported by rising and thickening weekly cloud, which contained the action of past two weeks and providing headwinds to near-term bears.

Clearer direction signals could be expected on break of either pivotal points – 1.1836 at the downside and 1.20 zone at the upside.

Friday’s release of US June labor report is expected to give more clues about the pair’s direction.

Res: 1.1911, 1.1944, 1.1985, 1.2000.
Sup: 1.1847, 1.1836, 1.1795, 1.1737.

