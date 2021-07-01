Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

XAUUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The EMA(50) and EMA(100) tend to cross, which may be suitable for opening trades

The EMA(50) lies higher than the EMA (100), which is favourable for bulls

The MACD indicator is above 0 and shows a flat market situation

The RSI is above 50.

What the possible outcomes are

XAUUSD rose from the monthly lows of 1,750, despite the strong U.S. dollar. The pair trades now at 1,775. Although, its next direction will depend on the U.S. NFP report due tomorrow. However, the current technical indicators refer to a possible uptrend potential.

If the price passes the initial resistance level of 1,777.70, it could test the next one at 1,788.02.

Alternatively, if the price reverses, then it could reach the first support level of 1,765.90. A pass below the first level can move bears lower toward 1,756.42.

Key levels

Support 1,777.70 1,788.02

Resistance 1,765.90 1,756.42

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.