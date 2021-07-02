Fri, Jul 02, 2021 @ 09:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Could Break Channel

GBP/JPY Could Break Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The Pound Sterling edged higher by 62 pips or 0.40% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 154.50 level.

However, the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.