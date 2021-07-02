XAU/USD Struggles To Bounce

Fri, Jul 02, 2021 @ 09:26 GMT
By Orbex

Gold treads water ahead of US nonfarm payrolls.

Indeed, the precious metal is striving to hold onto the key support at 1756, from the daily timeframe. Early buyers are getting in the game and challenging the immediate resistance at 1785.

The RSI is still in the neutrality zone. 1795 is a major hurdle and the bulls will need to lift these offers before they could expect a meaningful rebound. Then, 1824 would be the next target.

A fall below 1756 would lead to 1740 on the rising trendline on the daily chart.

